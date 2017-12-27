All Sections
    Rihanna Calls For End To Gun Violence After Cousin Killed

    Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne was walking near his house when he was shot, according to local media.

    12/27/2017 08:50 EST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Rihanna is calling for an end to gun violence after her cousin was killed on Boxing Day in Barbados.

    The singer posted several photos of herself posing with a man on Instagram with the caption "RIP cousin" and the hashtag #endgunviolence.

    Though she did not name the man she was posing with, she tagged the account @merka_95 in the photos.

    Local media confirmed 21-year-old Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne was walking near his house when he was approached by a man and shot several times. He was transported to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

