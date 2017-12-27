All Sections
    • NEWS

    Stolen Veal Worth About $30,000 Sought Near Toronto

    The refrigerated trailer was parked when it was stolen.

    12/27/2017 06:33 EST | Updated 1 hour ago
    • Canadian Press
    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Toronto police say they're seeking the public's assistance in locating a stolen trailer that was carrying "an extremely large quantity of veal" — about $30,000 worth.

    Police say the refrigerated trailer was parked in a commercial area in the north end of the city when it was stolen on Christmas Day.

    The trailer was described as white, 14 metres long, with a blue W and "White Valley" written on the side, and an Ontario license plate.

    Police say the rear doors are distinctive, with the right door coloured white and the left door made of stainless steel.

    Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the stolen trailer and meat is being asked to contact police.

