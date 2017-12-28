A Pepsi vending machine was found in a potato field southwest of Grand Falls, N.B.

ST. LEONARD, N.B. — Police say they've found the owner of a Pepsi machine discovered in a New Brunswick potato field.

The vending machine was found abandoned in a field southwest of Grand Falls, N.B. on Sept. 29, but the RCMP were unable to track down its owner.

On Wednesday, police released a photo of an apparently intact machine, lying on its back, and asked for the public's help.

Machine stolen earlier this year

On Thursday, RCMP in Saint-Leonard, N.B., said the publicity gambit had worked.

They say the machine had been stolen from a business in Grand Falls earlier this year.

The RCMP say the file has now been turned over to local police.

