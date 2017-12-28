All Sections
    • NEWS

    New Brunswick Pepsi Machine Owner Found

    Police had asked for the public's help in finding the owner.

    12/28/2017 13:26 EST | Updated 4 hours ago
    • Canadian Press
    The Canadian Press/RCMP
    A Pepsi vending machine was found in a potato field southwest of Grand Falls, N.B.

    ST. LEONARD, N.B. — Police say they've found the owner of a Pepsi machine discovered in a New Brunswick potato field.

    The vending machine was found abandoned in a field southwest of Grand Falls, N.B. on Sept. 29, but the RCMP were unable to track down its owner.

    On Wednesday, police released a photo of an apparently intact machine, lying on its back, and asked for the public's help.

    Machine stolen earlier this year


    On Thursday, RCMP in Saint-Leonard, N.B., said the publicity gambit had worked.

    They say the machine had been stolen from a business in Grand Falls earlier this year.

    The RCMP say the file has now been turned over to local police.

