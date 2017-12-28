All Sections
    • NEWS

    White Rhinoceros Born At Toronto Zoo Is Its 1st In 27 Years

    Mom Zohari and her calf are not yet visible to the public.

    12/28/2017 12:33 EST | Updated 5 hours ago
    • Canadian Press
    THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto Zoo
    The Toronto Zoo is proud to announce that Zohari, a seven-year-old female white rhinoceros shown in this handout image gave birth to a male calf on Tuesday, December 24, 2017.

    TORONTO — The Toronto Zoo says a seven-year-old white rhinoceros gave birth to a male calf on Christmas Eve.

    The zoo says both mom, Zohari, and baby are doing well, with the calf weighing 62.3 kilograms at birth.

    The tourist park says this is the first white rhinoceros to be born at the Toronto Zoo in 27 years.

    Zohari and her calf are not yet visible to the public.

    The gestation period for a white rhino is upwards of 500 days and usually only one calf is born at a time.

    The zoo says the baby is big, strong, nursing more than expected and has very hairy ears.

