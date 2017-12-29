All Sections
    • POLITICS

    Gov. Gen. Julie Payette Tells Canadians To 'Get Active' In Informal New Years Message

    Gone are the regal trappings that served as a backdrop to end-of-year messages.

    12/29/2017 09:57 EST | Updated 22 minutes ago
    • Canadian Press
    Rideau Hall/YouTube

    OTTAWA — Julie Payette has issued a decidedly informal request to Canadians in her first New Years message as governor general — "stay active."

    Gone are the regal trappings that served as a backdrop to end-of-year messages delivered by previous governors general.

    Instead, Payette chose to deliver a statement while skating on the ice rink erected beside her official residence, Rideau Hall.

    In her address, the governor general speaks of the pleasure she experiences with her son, Laurier, by getting outdoors and enjoying the Canadian winter by skiing, skating or simply walking.

    And she encourages Canadians to work in 2018 to make their country more open, tolerant, respectful and progressive.

    Payette also offers best wishes to Canada's athletes who will be competing at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

    MORE:gov gen new years messageGovernor GeneralGovernor General messageJulie PayetteNewsPolitics