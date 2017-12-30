All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ALBERTA

    Okotoks Safeway Employee Handling Donuts Diagnosed With Hep A

    Public health agency warns customers who bought donuts may be exposed to virus.

    12/30/2017 18:05 EST | Updated 3 hours ago
    Deborah Reny/Getty

    OKOTOKS, Alta. — Alberta Health Services is issuing a public alert after a food handler at a Safeway in Okotoks was found to have hepatitis A.

    The public health agency is warning that patrons who ate donuts from the bulk bins at the store between Dec. 1 and 21, 2017, may have been exposed to the virus.

    The medical officer of health for the region, Dr. David Strong, says in a written statement that the risk of infection is low, but anyone who ate the donuts should watch out for symptoms and notify the agency by calling its 24-hour phone line, Health Link, if they occur.

    Hepatitis A is a viral liver infection with symptoms that include tiredness, poor appetite, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and fever.

    The agency says illness can occur within 15 to 50 days after exposure to hepatitis A, adding that getting immunized after the fact can still be effective if done within two weeks of exposure.

    It says there's no ongoing risk of infection at the Safeway location, as it's been cleaned, inspected and found to be safe to operate.

    Also on HuffPost:

    MORE:Albertaalberta healthhep a albertahep a donutshep a safewayhepatitis aokotoks safeway