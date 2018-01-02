President Donald Trump again challenged North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday, boasting that the United States' nuclear capabilities are "more powerful" than North Korea's.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the "Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times." Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!

Trump's tweet comes one day after Kim warned the U.S. against threatening North Korea.

In his New Year's address, Kim delivered a mixed message, indicating a possible rapprochement to South Korea, while lashing out at the United States.

In the speech Monday, Kim offered to send a delegation to the Winter Olympics in South Korea next month and proposed talks to discuss the event.

At the same time, Kim warned the U.S. that years of work on its nuclear and missile development programs meant that Pyongyang posed as much of a threat to the U.S. as ever.

"The entire United States is within range of our nuclear weapons, and a nuclear button is always on my desk," Kim said. "This is reality, not a threat."

The speech drove a wedge between allies South Korea and the United States. South Korean leader Moon Jae-In on Tuesday proposed high-level talks between both neighbors.

Trump had responded with restraint to South Korea's outreach.