COW BAY, N.S. — A pilot whale that washed up on a Nova Scotia beach was guided back to sea thanks to dozens of volunteers who rushed to its rescue.

Someone strolling on Rainbow Haven Beach in Cow Bay first spotted the whale at about 9 a.m. Monday and put out a call for help on social media.

The message prompted about 100 people — including surfers, police and the Marine Animal Response Society — to descend on the beach to try to get the stranded whale back in the water.

Andrew Reid of the response society told Global News that pilot whales are a social species and typically travel as a family, raising concern there could be an underlying sickness for it to be found alone.

He says volunteers put the whale on a pontoon and carried it towards the water just a few hours after it was found, with hopes that it can be reunited with its family.

Reid says pilot whales shouldn't be in this region this time of year, as they tend to move south into the Gulf Stream.

Also On HuffPost: