Canadian Women Leaders Share Their Top Tips For Success

How does one become a successful leader? We asked some women who are in the know.

HuffPost Canada spoke to five prominent Canadian female leaders for a Speakers Series hosted last fall in our Toronto offices by Oath Canada's (HuffPost Canada's parent company) Women's Inclusion Network.

In the video below, the women, who come from different career backgrounds, offer their best advice for success.

"When you lead with integrity, you're clear in your values, and you work very hard to stay true to them, then your leadership shines through," says Shelagh Stoneham, Senior VP of Marketing for Chico's FAS.

The panel also included Kristine Lyrette, President of Zenith Canada; Laura Reinholz, Director of BMO For Women; Lise Cote, General Manager for Consumer and Small Business Marketing and Advertising at Canada Post; Eileen Jurczak, Director, Trading Floor, BMO Capital Markets; and Alyson Schafer, author and HuffPost Canada's parenting expert.

The women also gave advice on reducing stress levels, the right attitude to have in the workplace, and prioritizing items on your work to-do list.

