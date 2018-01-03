All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • BRITISH COLUMBIA
    01/03/2018 19:12 EST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Andrew Berry Charged In Daughters' Christmas Day Murders

    Chloe and Aubrey were found dead in Oak Bay.

    • Canadian Press
    Chad Hipolito/CANADIAN PRESS
    An Oak Bay officer enters the apartment building where the bodies of sisters aged four and six were found by police on Boxing Day in the community of Oak Bay, near Victoria on Dec. 27, 2017.

    OAK BAY, B.C. — The father of two girls who were found dead in a Victoria-area home on Christmas Day has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

    RCMP say in a news release that 43-year-old Andrew Berry was arrested and charged after he was released from hospital.

    Six-year-old Chloe Berry and her four-year-old sister Aubrey were found dead in a home in Oak Bay on Dec. 25.

    A friend of the family has said the children's mother notified police that her former common-law spouse hadn't returned the girls as scheduled.

    More from HuffPost Canada:


    Police previously said an injured man, whose condition was not disclosed, was found inside the home and he was taken to hospital.

    The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the deaths.

    Previously On HuffPost:

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:andrew berryAubrey BerryBritish Columbiachloe berry