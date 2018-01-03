NEW YORK — Canadian actress Ellen Page is now a married woman.

The Oscar-nominated "Juno" star has wed Emma Portner, who teaches contemporary jazz at the Broadway Dance Center in New York.

The 30-year-old Page shared the news Wednesday on Instagram, posting a photo of the couple's hands showing off wedding bands on their ring fingers. Her publicist later confirmed the union.

In addition to teaching dance, Portner has choreographed for Justin Bieber.

Page, who is from Halifax, publicly came out as gay in 2014 during an emotional speech at the Time to Thrive conference, an LGBTQ youth event.

She said she was "tired of lying by omission," and that her fear of coming out had caused her spirit, her mental health and her relationships all to suffer.

With files from The Canadian Press

