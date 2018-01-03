All Sections
    • NEWS
    01/03/2018 13:31 EST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Manitoba Man Mistaken For Olivia Newton-John's Missing Ex-Boyfriend

    Wes Stobbe said he definitely never dated the singer and actress.

    • The Canadian Press
    J. Vespa via Getty Images
    File photo of Patrick McDermott and Olivia Newton-John.

    BRANDON, Man. — A Manitoba man says he has been mistaken for a missing boyfriend of famed singer and actress Olivia Newton-John.

    Wes Stobbe says a photo of him snapped in Mexico in October has been printed in several gossip tabloids, including Star magazine and the National Enquirer.

    The publications identify a shirtless man in the photo as Patrick McDermott, a cameraman presumed drowned in California in 2005.

    Stobbe, a 63-year-old married business owner and woodworker in Brandon, says he recently discovered the photo of him in the tabloids.

    He says while there are some physical similarities between him and McDermott, he definitely never dated Newton-John.

    Newton-John may be best known for her role as the spandex-clad Sandy in the 1978 movie musical "Grease."

    • The Canadian Press
