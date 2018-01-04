With her wedding to Prince Harry less than five months away, we can imagine that Meghan Markle is in busy planning mode, and, according to Us Weekly, that means picking a maid of honour rather than a chief bridesmaid as per British tradition.

"I've heard that Meghan wants her mother to walk her down the aisle, which would be a sweet moment," a source told the publication. "And while it is very much a British wedding, expect a few American touches too. She's not picked a chief bridesmaid, she's chosen a maid of honour."

While we don't know who Markle's maid of honour is (yet), some publications are speculating that the former actress' Canadian BFF, Jessica Mulroney, nabbed the coveted position, but they also guessed that the spot could have gone to close friend Priyanka Chopra, or "Suits" co-star Sarah Rafferty.

Jessica Mulroney and Meghan Markle in 2016.

Then again, we wouldn't be surprised if Markle picked the woman who set her and Harry up on a blind date back in 2016. The woman, whom Markle and Harry refused to identity to protect her privacy, is thought to be fashion designer Misha Nonoo. According to AOL.com, Nonoo and Markle have been friends for years, ever since they sat next to each other at a lunch.

"She has the most remarkable and generous spirit. I aspire to be as philanthropic as she is, and to have as much of an impact as her," Nonoo said of Markle to the Evening Standard in October.

Nonoo used to be married to one of Harry's best friends, Alexander Gilkes, but even though they've split, she and Harry are still close friends.

As for Harry, he has reportedly asked brother Prince William to be his best man. "Harry has several close guy friends, but there's no way he would ask anyone but William to take on the top job," a source told Us Weekly.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official engagement photo.

Rounding out the bridal party will be the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte (their third child, due in April, will be too young to partake), as well as Mulroney's daughter Ivy, reports Us Weekly.

But choosing to have a maid of honour rather than a chief bridesmaid isn't the only way Markle and Harry are bucking royal tradition. As we've reported previously, the couple will be serving a wedding cake made from bananas rather than the traditional royal fruitcake, as was served at Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 nuptials.

The couple will wed at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.

Keep Up With The Royals

