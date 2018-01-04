All Sections
    01/04/2018 13:01 EST

    Valentine’s Day Gifts For Her That Aren’t Overly Cheesy

    Because not everyone is into all that mushy stuff.

    artursfoto via Getty Images

    Some people can't help but roll their eyes at the mere mention of Valentine's Day, and we don't blame them! After all, Feb. 14 is all about that mushy stuff called love, and while everyone can appreciate the good intentions behind the holiday, they just might not be into the cheesiness of it all.

    If we just described your SO, then you might want to rethink the stereotypical box of chocolates, lengthy love letters and any other over-the-top grand acts of love you were thinking of doing to celebrate the day.

    Instead, check out the 21 Valentine's Day gifts for her below that aren't overly cheesy. We guarantee these will win her over in a heartbeat.

    1. Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions

    Amazon

    Buy it here: Amazon, $16.20

    2. Salsa girl emoji enamel

    Drake General Store

    Buy it here: Drake General Store, $6

    3. Disco cactus sipper cup

    Urban Outfitters

    Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $14.95

    4. "Pajamas" comic by Catana Chetwynd

    InPrnt

    Buy it here: InPrnt, $15

    5. Adidas gym bag

    Hudson's Bay

    Buy it here: Hudson's Bay, $35

    6. Lips bath mat

    Urban Outfitters

    Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $49

    7. "Outlander" Season 1 Volume 1

    Amazon

    Buy it here: Amazon, $20

    8. Tantra: Sensuous kit for lovers

    Saje

    Buy it here: Saje, $39.95

    9. Panda hug cookie mug

    Urban Outfitters

    Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $14

    10. Purple Rain Remastered LP

    Urban Outfitters

    Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $34.98

    11. Nice Canadian baseball cap

    Roots

    Buy it here: Roots, $24

    12. Zodiac journal

    Anthropologie

    Buy it here: Anthropologie, $18

    13. Born naked tote bag

    Society 6

    Buy it here: Society 6, $20.99

    14. Toronto Raptors cropped hoodie

    Peace Collective

    Buy it here: Peace Collective, $80

    15. Sweet indulgence tea set

    David's Tea

    Buy it here: David's Tea, $26

    16. "John Wick 2"

    Amazon

    Buy it here: Amazon, $13.94

    17. Koala indoor slippers

    Forever 21

    Buy it here: Forever 21, $7

    18.You Do You: How to Be Who You Are and Use What You've Got to Get What You Want

    Indigo

    Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $18.19

    19. Binge-watching beauty kit

    Indigo

    Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $29

    20. Glazed ceramic planter

    Urban Outfitters

    Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $12

    21. Travel mug

    Society 6

    Buy it here: Society 6, $24.99

