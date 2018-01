LIFESTYLE

All The Movies You Forgot Christopher Plummer Was In

Canadian screen icon Christopher Plummer has been in countless movies, plays, and television shows. He played the role of Captain Georg von Trapp in "The Sound of Music" in 1965, John Adams Gates in 2004's "National Treasure," and Chaplain Gill in 1992's "Malcolm X." Watch as HuffPost Canada takes you through all the other movies Plummer has soared in.