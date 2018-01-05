All Sections
    • NEWS
    01/05/2018 11:11 EST

    Exeter, Ontario Couple Found Dead Outdoors After Wife Went To Check On Husband

    The bodies of Ada and Grant Triebner were found on an Exeter-area property.

    • Canadian Press
    Haskett Funeral Homes

    EXETER, Ont. — Provincial police and the coroner's officer continue to investigate the deaths of an elderly couple in southwestern Ontario on Wednesday morning.

    Huron County OPP say they were called out for a well-being check at a home in the Exeter area at around 9 a.m. and found the bodies of two people.

    The body of 90-year-old Grant Triebner was found just inside an open barn on the property.

    An obituary posted on a funeral home website says he died from a massive heart attack.

    Police say his wife, 83-year-old Ada Triebner, had gone outside to check on her husband, but fell victim to the extreme cold and died outdoors.

    Temperatures had dropped to at least -15 C in the area the day before.

    The deaths came amid a severe cold snap that continues to envelop much of Ontario.

    With a file from Emma Prestwich

    • Canadian Press
