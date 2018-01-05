Hollywood stars came from far and wide to see who would take home the top awards at Sunday's Golden Globes, but all eyes were also on the red carpet, where the stars came out to stand united against sexual harassment and inequality.

The award show welcomed a wide array of stunning designs, from Dakota Johnson to Catherine Zeta-Jones. Some of the actresses and actors donned black in support the #MeToo movement, while others wore Time's Up pins to create awareness for sexual harassment in Hollywood.

Below are some of our favourite showstopping looks on the 75th annual Golden Globes red carpet.