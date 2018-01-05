Hollywood stars came from far and wide to see who would take home the top awards at Sunday's Golden Globes, but all eyes were also on the red carpet, where the stars came out to stand united against sexual harassment and inequality.
The award show welcomed a wide array of stunning designs, from Dakota Johnson to Catherine Zeta-Jones. Some of the actresses and actors donned black in support the #MeToo movement, while others wore Time's Up pins to create awareness for sexual harassment in Hollywood.
Below are some of our favourite showstopping looks on the 75th annual Golden Globes red carpet.
-
Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Actress Dakota Johnson stunned on the red carpet at Sunday's Golden Globe awards. Wearing a Gucci black dress, topped with a Gucci belt, the Fifty Shades Of Grey star is one of many celebrities in Hollywood showing their support in the protest against sexual harassment. Johnson is a strong contender for the best dressed attendee of the night.
-
George Pimentel via Getty Images
Ever dapper, Stranger Things star, Caleb McLaughlin was a marvel on the red carpet in a black Ports 1961 suit, pieced with Jimmy Choo boots, and a vintage Dior brooch. Stranger Things was nominated for the Best Television Series — Drama, at the Golden Globe awards.
-
George Pimentel via Getty Images
Descendants 2 actress and singer, Dove Cameron, arrived on the red carpet in a Monique Lhuillier black dress — tying the elegant-yet-simple look together with a golden bow.
-
George Pimentel via Getty Images
Sexy is definitely still in, thanks to the arrival of Catherine Zeta-Jones on the Globes red carpet. The Cocaine Godmother actress wore an A-line long sleeve Zuhair Murad black dress with a plunging neckline. Thank you, Catherine, for showing us exactly how it's done.
-
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Caitriona Balfe, actress in the television series Outlander, surprised us on the red carpet wearing a black Chanel dress. Balfe posed in support of the "Time's Up Now" action plan against sexual harassment.
-
Michael Kovac via Getty Images
Get Out star, Allison Williams was another surprise of the night at Sunday's Golden Globe awards. Williams posed in an Armani Prive dress and donned a Forevermark jewelry and a Jimmy Choo bag. Get Out was nominated for two awards; including Best Picture – Musical or Comedy.
-
George Pimentel via Getty Images
Kendall Jenner showed Hollywood it was all about the legs as she posed in a black Giambattista Valli dress. The model and socialite looked stunning as she smiled for the cameras.
-
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Penelope Cruz attended Sunday's Golden Globes in an unexpected take on the black ensemble. The Murder on the Orient Express and American Crime Story actress wore soft curls in her hair to complete the look.
-
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Madeline Brewer from The Handmaid's Tale stunned on the red carpet in a sleek, black dress. Brewer certainly took our breath away as she issued a fierce pose for the cameras at Sunday's Golden Globe awards. The Handmaid's Tale was nominated for multiple awards, including Best Television Series — Drama.
-
Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Scandal actress Kerry Washington had an interesting take on her look for the 75th annual Golden Globe awards, wearing a black dress with a high side slit.
-
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Octavia Spencer looked extraordinary as she posed on the red carpet. Known for her roles in The Shape Of Water, Hidden Figures, The Help, and more, Spencer was glowing in a black Tadashi Shoji dress. Spencer was nominated at the Golden Globes for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for The Shape of Water.
-
George Pimentel via Getty Images
Known for her roles in American Horror Story, American Crime Story, and The Post, Sarah Paulson attended the Golden Globes wearing an interesting Calvin Klein by Appointment dress. The Post is nominated for multiple awards including Best Motion Picture — Drama, Best Screenplay in a Motion Picture, and Best Original Score in a Motion Picture.
-
Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
This Is Us actress Susan Kelechi Watson sparkled on the red carpet wearing a stunning deep v-neck jumpsuit. This Is Us was nominated for multiple awards including Best Television Series — Drama.
-
Venturelli via Getty Images
Jamie Chung, known for her roles in The Gifted and Big Hero 6: The Series, wore a high-low dress and two-toned strap sandals for Sunday's Golden Globe awards.
-
Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Diane Kruger, known for her role in National Treasure and The Bridge, attended Sunday's Golden Globes wearing black in support of the protest against sexual harassment. Kruger is splendid in this black Prada gown. We all say yes to this dress.
-
Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
This is not technically the red carpet, this is the press room, but it doesn't matter. Oprah accepted the Cecil B. deMille award for outstanding achievements in the world of entertainment. She delivered an epic, show-stopping acceptance speech, and looked phenomenal doing it. Because Oprah.
-
VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
The "I, Tonya" star and winner of the Globe for Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture turned our heads as soon as she stepped out onto the red carpet with this unique, cut-out black and white Mario Dice gown. Winner all around, we declare.