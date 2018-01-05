Golden Globes' #MeToo Accessory Is The Definition Of A Statement Piece

This Sunday's Golden Globe Awards just gained another political edge. Celebrities will be gracing the red carpet wearing "Time's Up" pins — commissioned by Reese Witherspoon — in acknowledgement of the sexual harassment claims in Hollywood, and to support the "Time's Up Now" action plan announced on Monday.

More than 300 women in Hollywood — actresses, producers, lawyers, and agents — launched the plan via a New York Times open letter named, "Dear Sisters." According to the Times, some of the women who helped conceive this plan were actresses America Ferrera, Eva Longoria, Ashley Judd, Natalie Portman, Rashida Jones, Emma Stone, Kerry Washington, and Witherspoon, as well as producer Shonda Rhimes, and lawyers Tina Tchen and Nina L. Shaw.

These women and many more are reportedly wearing the pins to raise awareness about sexual assault and harassment and elicit support for the action plan.

"The struggle for women to break in, to rise up the ranks and to simply be heard and acknowledged in male-dominated workplaces must end; time's up on this impenetrable monopoly," the open letter said.

"If this group of women can't fight for a model for other women who don't have as much power and privilege, then who can?...We just reached this conclusion in our heads that, damn it, everything is possible. Why shouldn't it be?" Rhimes told the Times.

The pin was created by costume designer and stylist Arianne Phillips, who has designed and styled for movies such as "Kingsman: The Secret Service," "Nocturnal Animals," and "W.E." Phillips has also worked "on fashion projects with Prada, Mr. Porter and Jeremy Scott, and with pop stars Madonna and Lenny Kravitz on their onstage wardrobe," reports The Hollywood Reporter.

These 300-plus women plan to implement a legal defence fund the Times describes as a "sprawling initiative to fight systemic sexual harassment in Hollywood and in blue-collar workplaces nationwide." As of press time, the fund has almost reached its $15.5 US million goal on Go Fund Me.

In addition, the plan contains a penalizing legislation for companies that tolerate sexual harassment, as well as a "drive" to gain gender equality at studios and talent agencies, reports The New York Times. The action plan also features a direct request to women attending the Golden Globes to wear black, and speak out on and raise awareness for sexual harassment.

Actress Ruth Negga attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017.

This is not the first time the Golden Globes has been the centre of political discourse. Last year, Hollywood stars wore blue ribbons in support of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). The "Stand With ACLU" initiative was launched in response to President Trump's executive travel ban order.

