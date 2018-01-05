All Sections
    • NEWS
    01/05/2018 12:38 EST | Updated 3 hours ago

    National Council Of Canadian Muslims Asks For Day Of Remembrance For Mosque Shooting

    It would help enhance public education about hate, bigotry and Islamophobia, the group's executive director says.

    • Canadian Press
    Mathieu Belanger / Reuters
    Azzedine Najd (R) and his wife Fadwa Achmaoui look at the memorial near the site of a fatal shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City, Canada January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

    OTTAWA — One of Canada's most prominent Muslim groups is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to designate the anniversary of the 2017 Quebec City mosque shooting as an official day of remembrance.

    The National Council of Canadian Muslims wants Trudeau to endorse Jan. 29 as a national day of remembrance and action on Islamophobia.

    In a letter to the prime minister released today, executive director Ihsaan Gardee says such a designation would help enhance public education about hate, bigotry and Islamophobia.

    Communities still feeling aftershocks


    Last January, six Muslim men were shot and killed and 19 others were wounded in an attack on the mosque during prayers. Alexandre Bissonnette of Quebec City is to stand trial in March on six charges each of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

    Gardee says Canadian Muslim communities are still feeling the aftershocks of the attack.

    He says the call for a day of remembrance is supported by dozens of other Canadian Muslim groups and community partners.

    Elected leaders like Trudeau need to work to ensure that such a tragedy is not repeated, Gardee writes.

    "We must not allow voices of hate, even ones that initially appear to be on the margins, to permeate our public discourse and damage our social fabric."

    Canadian Press
