TORONTO — Two planes collided on the ground at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Friday evening, but no serious injuries are reported.

WestJet says one of its flights, inbound from Cancun, Mexico, with 168 passengers and a crew of six, was stationary and waiting to go to a gate when it was struck by a Sunwing aircraft moving back from a gate.

There has been an aircraft incident involving two aircraft on the Terminal 3 apron. Fire and emergency services have responded and passengers have been evacuated. More details to come. — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) January 6, 2018

WestJet has confirmed that WS2425, a Boeing 737-800 with 168 guests and six crew onboard, inbound from Cancun to Toronto Pearson, while waiting to proceed to the gate and stationary, was struck by a Sunwing aircraft pushing back from the gate. — WestJet (@WestJet) January 6, 2018

Spokeswoman Lauren Stewart says the WestJet passengers were evacuated from the aircraft via emergency slides and says all passengers were safely in the terminal and clearing customs shortly after the collision.

Sunwing says there were no crew or passengers aboard its aircraft, which was being towed by the airline's ground handling service provider, at the time of the incident.

There were no Sunwing crew or passengers onboard at the time of the incident. We are awaiting further information from Swissport and will provide more details as they become available. — Sunwing Vacations (@SunwingVacay) January 6, 2018

MAYDAY: Air traffic control audio of collision @TorontoPearson tonight. The wing of @WestJet#WS2425 reportedly struck the tail of a Sunwing plane, which caught fire on the apron at Terminal 3. No injuries. WestJet passengers evacuated via slides. @TSBCanadapic.twitter.com/ctRL60aEid — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) January 6, 2018

Witnesses tweeted that flames could be seen coming from the tail of the Sunwing jet and posted pictures of firefighters around the tail section of the damaged plane.

WestJet says it has been in contact with the Transportation Safety Board, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority and other agencies responsible for responding to, and investigating, the incident.