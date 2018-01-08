Sunday's 75th annual Golden Globe Awards was one for the history books. From the red carpet blackout, in which Hollywood stars donned black in support of the protest against sexual harassment and inequality, to Oprah Winfrey's momentous speech, there were plenty of moments to remember.

And although the Globes red carpet was a sea of black, it just made the actress' beauty looks all the more stunning. From Jessica Chastain to Viola Davis, these are our top ten makeup looks on the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet.

Viola Davis Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images Viola Davis looked stunning. The "Fences" and "How To Get Away With Murder" actress wore her natural hair out, in all its 4c glory , and dazzled in a slightly glossy lip. The copper lids and long lashes stole the show, and the famous Davis smile tied it all together.

Tracee Ellis Ross Frazer Harrison via Getty Images What a statement Tracee Ellis Ross made on Sunday night. The "Black-ish" actress wore a satin headscarf, which she paired with thick eyeliner and a bold red lip. Ross definitely walked onto the red carpet hoping to leave one word in our minds: Power. And boy, did she ever succeed!

Jessica Biel Steve Granitz via Getty Images Jessica Biel, who earned her first Golden Globe nomination for her work in the TV series "The Sinner," wowed on the red carpet. Her graceful, sleek hair, a natural eye, and a pink lip brought out the beauty of this gorgeous actress.

Issa Rae Venturelli via Getty Images Issa Rae, the actress, writer, and creator of the hit show "Insecure," brought her natural radiance to the red carpet Sunday night. The soft black eyeshadow complemented her stunning eyes, which she paired with a natural brown glossy lip. "Insecure's" Lawrence just might be crying in regret somewhere.

Jessica Chastain David Crotty via Getty Images The "Molly's Game" star brought Old Hollywood elegance to the red carpet, wearing a stunning red lip, sleek, wavy hair, and a silvery eye. Chastain's beauty looked effortless. We aren't worthy!

Katherine Langford Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal via Getty Images The "13 Reasons Why" star just screams effortless beauty. Langford matched her black dress with a metallic/soft black eyeshadow, long, wavy tresses, and a soft pink lip.

Margot Robbie George Pimentel via Getty Images We should all thank the "Suicide Squad" star for taking a break from Gotham City to show us how beauty and grace is done. We mean, seriously. Look at those eyes, the perfectly arched eyebrows, soft pink cheeks, a deep red lip — which Robbie's stylist told Popsugar was inspired by orchids — and a soft wave to the hair. Robbie simply glowed, and we bow down in salute.

Raven Goodwin Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images We love a good pair of great eyelashes and wow, actress Raven Goodwin certainly came through. Known for her roles in "Good Luck Charlie" and "Being Mary Jane," our young friend from the Disney channel has grown up into the true definition of elegance. And those red lips? Stunning. Slay on, Raven. Slay on.

Gal Gadot Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images The "Wonder Woman" star had a phenomenal year, what with her movie being one of the biggest blockbusters of 2017. So it would make sense that the actress' Golden Globe beauty look would be powerful. With her gorgeous eyes, red lip, and perfectly etched eyebrows, she made our heads turn as soon as she arrived on the red carpet.

Madeline Brewer Joe Scarnici via Getty Images After we fawned over her red carpet dress , Madeline Brewer had our wig lost with her fierce makeup look. "The Handmaid's Tale" actress showed us what elegance should look like with a cherry red lip, highlighted cheekbones, copper eyes, and that gorgeous wavy red hair.

