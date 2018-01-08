This year's Golden Globes red carpet was all about making a statement in black attire, and a few celebrities decided to get their kids in on the action.

On Sunday night, Angelina Jolie donned a black gown with a feathered cape in support of the Time's Up movement that called for people to wear black in solidarity with victims of sexual harassment and discrimination.

As her date, Jolie brought her second-eldest son Pax, who matched her formal attire in a velvet black tux.

Angelina Jolie and Pax Jolie-Pitt attend the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7, 2018.

Jolie is known for bringing her children to awards shows, so it's no surprise she decided to bring Pax as her date. The 14-year-old worked as the set photographer for his mom's film, "First They Killed My Father," which was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Globes, giving him more reason to attend.

But Jolie and Pax weren't the only mother-son duo to hit the Globes' red carpet. Sharon Stone also brought her eldest son, Roan, as her plus-one.

Sharon Stone and son, Roan Joseph Bronstein, on the Golden Globes red carpet.

Ahead of the red carpet, the 59-year-old shared prom-like photos of herself and the 17-year-old posing on their staircase and in their driveway. In her tweet, the "Basic Instinct" star used the hashtag #WhyWeWearBlack to highlight the Time's Up movement.

Stone and her ex-husband Phil Bronstein adopted Roan when he was just one week old. Stone later adopted her two youngest boys, 12-year-old Laird and 11-year-old Quinn, on her own.

At a luncheon in Beverly Hills last year, Stone spoke adoringly about her children saying, "Motherhood didn't come easily, but it came lovingly to me by angels ... I'm grateful my kids chose me, I am a lucky mom."

Finally, Dwayne Johnson also made the Golden Globes a family affair. This year, The Rock's 16-year-old daughter, Simone, was the first-ever Golden Globe Ambassador. During the show, the father-daughter duo took to the stage together.

"Simone, I am so incredibly proud of you," the Rock said, as he introduced her.

Golden Globe Ambassador Simone Garcia Johnson and her dad, Dwayne Johnson, speak onstage during the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards.

Looks like the Golden Globes made for a memorable night for these families!

