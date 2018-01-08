The 2018 Golden Globe Awards had one of the most political red carpets yet, as stars across the board donned black ensembles to support the Me Too and Time's Up movements, which fight against sexual assault and gender inequality.

While everyone from Dwayne Johnson to Meryl Streep wore black outfits in solidarity, the red carpet show focused solely on women and the reasons they were part of the protest.

Dwayne Johnson, Golden Globe Ambassador Simone Garcia Johnson, and Chris Hemsworth at the Golden Globe Awards post-party on Jan. 7, 2018.

"I am wearing black to thank and honour all of the brave whistleblowers who came forward and shared their stories of harassment and assault and discrimination," Debra Messing said on the red carpet. "To stand in solidarity with my sisters all over the globe. And I'm here to celebrate the rollout of this initiative, Time's Up. We want diversity, we want intersectional gender parity, we want equal pay."

America Ferrera also spoke about #WhyWeWearBlack, saying, "It's our job right now, the time is now for us to do the work that will make women and all people more safe and more equal in their work places and in their lives."

While women's stories of sexual assault, harassment and discrimination in the workplace, both in Hollywood and beyond, have been highlighted in the media, it's important to remember that it's not just a women's issue. Men such as actors Terry Crews and Anthony Rapp have also come forward as victims of alleged sexual assault.

That's why some people on Twitter were confused and upset as to why the media wasn't asking men about their involvement in the #WhyWeWearBlack protest too. After all, not only do issues of sexual assault also affect men, but it also requires men to be on board to make change.

Men wear black every year. Ask what them what they are doing outside of tonight to fight against discrimination and sexual harassment towards women in the workplace instead of questions about their suits and upcoming movies on the carpet. #TIMESUP#goldenglobes # — Miki Minach (@justingab_) January 8, 2018

Annoyed that I'm watching hosts ask all the women about the movement and the men about their projects. These men are here representing this huge movement too, some even wearing pins. Why not ask what they think too? Or maybe ask the women more about their work 😱#goldenglobes — Sarah (@sarahswitzer94) January 8, 2018

Someone ask the men substantial questions about sexual harassment!!! It shouldn't ONLY be on women even though women are LEADING this movement. #TIMESUP#GoldenGlobes — Courtney Liss (@CourtneyLiss) January 8, 2018

One of the most important conversations the Me Too and Time's Up movements have sparked is how men can be allies to women and how they can change their behaviour going forward — hence the trending hashtags #MeTooNowWhat and #HowIWillChange.

However, the red carpet interviews at the Golden Globes failed to address these topics with men, and for many people, that's a problem.

As Puerto Rican activist Rosa Clemente, who was Susan Sarandon's plus-one at the awards show, explained to Access Hollywood: "Our sisterhood is strong. It's always been strong. Now we need men to be allies and accomplices in smashing sexual violence."

Thank you Access Hollywood for a great interview!!!! https://t.co/bXRTMWShq0 — Rosa A. Clemente (@rosaclemente) January 8, 2018

"It can't just be because you have a daughter or mother," Clemente continued. "It has to be because we are human beings that deserve the right to dignity, whether we're working on a Hollywood set or working at Kentucky Fried Chicken."

But while male celebrities were not asked about sexual harassment on the red carpet, some did address #WhyWeWearBlack ahead of the show on their social media channels.

