    • PARENTS
    01/08/2018 11:59 EST

    Princess Charlotte Looks So Big In New Nursery School Photos

    The two-year-old started preschool on Jan. 8.

    Princess Charlotte is going to nursery school!

    On Monday, the Royal Family shared new photos of the two-year-old ahead of her first day of class at Willcocks Nursery School. Bundled up in a long red coat and pink scarf, the little one looked ready to take on the world!

    Charlotte's mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, took the adorable photos, Kensington Palace revealed in a statement.

    This isn't surprising considering the duchess loves to mark special occasions with candid photos of her kids. Back in 2016, the soon-to-be mom of three commemorated Prince George's first day of preschool with sweet photos taken outside his nursery in Norfolk.

    In response to Charlotte's new photos, many royal fans couldn't believe how much she's grown.

    Some even think she's starting to look more like her great-grandmother, the Queen.

    Honestly, we can't believe how big Charlotte's gotten either! For comparison, here's a photo from the princess' last public appearance last summer, when she joined her family on a five-day royal tour of Poland and Germany.

    Pool via Getty Images
    The Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte at Hamburg airport on the last day of their official visit to Poland and Germany on July 21, 2017.

    But pretty soon, Charlotte won't be the baby of the house anymore. The Duchess of Cambridge is expected to give birth to the third royal baby in April, just one month ahead of Charlotte's third birthday on May 2.

