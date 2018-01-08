All Sections
    • POLITICS
    Toronto Prof's 'Fire And Fury' Book Now A Bestseller Thanks To Donald Trump

    The 2008 book about World War II is now on three bestseller lists.

    • Canadian Press
    Twitter/Amazon
    Randall Hansen logged onto Amazon after a few glasses of wine and found that his book was a bestseller.

    TORONTO — A Canadian professor's 10-year-old book is back on the bestseller list and he has Donald Trump to thank for it.

    University of Toronto professor Randall Hansen published a book in 2008 titled "Fire and Fury: The Allied Bombing of Germany, 1942-1945."

    Last week, Hansen says he was at a conference in Washington, D.C., when he joked to colleagues about having the same title as the hottest book on the market — Michael Wolff's tell-all book about U.S. President Donald Trump, also titled "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House."

    Wolff's book portrays Trump as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of his office and whose competence is questioned by aides.

    Mary Calvert/Reuters
    U.S. President Donald Trump returns to the White House from Camp David, in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 7, 2018.

    On Friday, after Wolff's book was released, Hansen says he logged onto Amazon after a few glasses of wine and found his own book had made it onto three bestseller lists.

    Hansen says he's not sure what prompted the higher sales, but he hopes that people who bought his book by mistake read about the horrors of war, which he thinks is especially important for Trump's supporters to understand.

    • Canadian Press
