The creator of the Broadway hit "Hamilton" is sharing effusive praise for the Canadian show "Come From Away."

Lin-Manuel Miranda has tweeted out a string of compliments for the production's "utterly talented" co-creators Irene Sankoff and David Hein.

Cod damn you Canadians for the 100 minutes wherein I constantly blinked back tears of gratitude for cheering for kindness & decency & your wonderful show pic.twitter.com/mpmiVITZwL — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 10, 2018

They penned the show that's based on the true story of how the town of Gander, N.L., welcomed over 7,000 stranded airline passengers after 9/11.

Miranda tweeted that he "constantly blinked back tears of gratitude" during the "wonderful show."

He also applauded how Sankoff and Hein build excitement and tension through the show by not relying on a typical theatre technique.

Miranda explained that in the theatre world, the term "button" refers to when audiences are cued to applaud, usually at the end of a song.

It's INCREDIBLY effective. And EARNED.

But don't let their kindness fool you, them Canadians are RUTHLESS WITH YOUR EMOTIONS. End of thread.

❤️❤️❤️ — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 10, 2018

He was amazed that "Come From Away" only gives the applause cue three times during the entire show, including at the end of the opening and closing numbers.

Miranda called the technique "incredibly effective" and joked Sankoff and Hein are "ruthless with your emotions."

A Canadian production of the Tony Award-winning show is currently being staged in Winnipeg through Feb. 3 and moves to Toronto on Feb. 13.

A separate tour of the U.S. and Canada will be launched in the fall.

Sankoff and Hein are also working on a big-screen adaptation of the show, which picked up a Grammy nomination for best musical theatre album in November.

