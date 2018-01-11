All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • POLITICS
    01/11/2018 18:26 EST | Updated 4 hours ago

    MMIWG Inquiry Loses Yet Another Executive Director

    The commission has dealt with many staffing changes during its tenure.

    • Canadian Press
    THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
    The family of Nicole Daniels speaks to commissioner Michelle Audette at the opening day of hearings at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in Winnipeg on Oct. 16, 2017.

    OTTAWA — The inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls has lost another executive director.

    The federally funded commission — plagued by many staffing changes throughout its tenure — says Debbie Reid has left the commission as executive director but it will not comment further, calling it a personnel matter.

    In a statement, the commission thanks Reid for her contributions.

    It says the inquiry's work will not be disrupted during the transition that will see its director of operations Calvin Wong act as interim executive director effective immediately.

    The commission says it has a "sacred responsibility" to the 597 families and survivors who have already entrusted their stories to the inquiry and the 600 others registered to do so.

    Reid, a former special adviser to the Assembly of First Nations, took the role of executive director in October, replacing Michele Moreau.

    Also on HuffPost:

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:Calvin WongDebbie Reidmissing and murdered indigenous women and girlsmissing and murdered indigenous women and girls inquiryMMIWMMIW inquiryMMIWGNewsPolitics