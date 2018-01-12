All Sections
    01/12/2018 16:21 EST | Updated 3 hours ago

    B.C. Prison Intercepts Holiday Drone Delivery Of Drugs And Tobacco

    The package was dropped onto prison property on Dec. 23.

    • Canadian Press
    THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    The Matsqui Institution, a medium-security federal men's prison, is seen in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday October 26, 2017.

    MATSQUI, B.C. — Vigilant staff members at a federal prison in British Columbia have seized a package of contraband they say was being smuggled into the institution by drone.

    Gordon Tanner, the assistant warden at the Matsqui Institution east of Vancouver, says in a news release issued Friday that the package was dropped onto prison property at about 10 p.m. on Dec. 23.

    Staff at the medium security institution intercepted the package.

    It contained drugs and tobacco which the release says were worth an estimated $26,500.

    The Correctional Service of Canada says it is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions.

    The release does not outline any measures that may be aimed at curbing attempted deliveries by drone.

