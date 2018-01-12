The Duchess Of Cambridge Recycles Maternity Dress For 3rd Pregnancy

The Duchess of Cambridge isn't above recycling old outfits, so when she stepped out for her first solo engagement of 2018, we weren't surprised to see her sporting the same maternity dress she rocked when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte.

Just one day after her 36th birthday, Kate Middleton visited children at London's Reach Academy Feltham as a patron of the charity Place2Be.

During the outing, the duchess — who's third child is due in April — wore a blue floral maternity dress from Séraphine, which costs a humble (by royal standards) $109 US. Today.com reports that the classic frock was worn at "approximately the same trimester during her last pregnancy" in 2015.

The duchess during her visit to the Reach Academy Feltham.

Repeating outfits is not a royal fashion faux pas, and Catherine has been known to recycle quite a few of her old looks. In fact, just last month, the soon-to-be mom-of-three visited London's Rugby Portobello Trust wearing a purple, black-trim tweed coat from Séraphine, which is the same jacket she wore on a trip to New York City in 2014.

The duchess visits the Rugby Portobello Trust in December 2017.

The duchess' love of repeating outfits makes her one of the more relatable members of the Royal Family, and fans on Twitter have constantly given her praise for it.

Makes me so happy that Kate Middleton wears the same outfit more than once — kate bardell (@kateoliviab) February 7, 2017

If Kate Middleton can wear the exact same outfit twice, the rest of us sure as hell can — Quinn Scanlan (@quinnscanlan) July 14, 2016

But Catherine has always been a relatable public figure, especially now that she's a parent. Whether she's coping with severe morning sickness, dealing with Charlotte's temper tantrums, or fighting to improve children's mental health, the 36-year-old mom has often spoken about the triumphs and trials of being a mother.

"It's right to talk about motherhood as a wonderful thing, but we also need to talk about its stresses and strains," she said at a maternity mental health event last year. "You go from thinking of yourself as primarily an individual, to suddenly being a mother, first and foremost."

By the time the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcome their third child in April, Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be four and three years old, respectively. And while we can't wait to meet the newest royal, we're looking forward to seeing more of the duchess' maternity looks until then.