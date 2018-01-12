All Sections
    • BUSINESS
    01/12/2018 11:51 EST | Updated 43 minutes ago

    Tim Hortons Breakfast Prices Increased At Some Locations After Ont. Minimum Wage Hike

    The company landed in hot water when it was revealed some franchisees cut employee benefits to offset the wage hike.

    • Canadian Press
    THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
    A woman walks pass a Tim Hortons in Toronto on Wednesday Aug. 2, 2017. The parent company of Tim Hortons says restaurants in select markets have increased prices on certain breakfast items.

    TORONTO — The parent company of Tim Hortons says restaurants in select markets have increased prices on certain breakfast items.

    Restaurant Brands International (TSX:RBI) of Oakville, Ont., says regular price adjustments are "a normal part of the restaurant business."

    The increases come after the company landed in hot water with consumers when it was revealed some franchisees cut employee benefits to offset the impact of minimum wage hikes in Ontario.

    On Jan. 1 the minimum wage in Ontario increased to $14 per hour from $11.60 — a 21-per-cent jump — which, along with other labour law changes, will cost the average franchise owner more than $200,000 per year.

    The owner of the entire chain said last Friday that action by the franchisees didn't reflect its values.

    But the statement from Tim Hortons head office didn't prevent protesters from rallying outside Tim Hortons locations across Ontario this week.

    • Canadian Press
