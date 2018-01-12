Toronto police say they are investigating a report of a man allegedly cutting off a girl's hijab in the city's east end.

Police say they received a call at about 9 a.m. from a local elementary school reporting that one of its students was assaulted by a man wielding a pair of scissors.

Spokeswoman Katrina Arrogante says the man cut off the girl's hijab and fled the scene.

They also said in a tweet that another person was attacked, but haven't provided any details.

The Toronto District School Board says a Grade 6 student at Pauline Johnson Junior Public School was attacked by an unknown man on her way to school.

Spokesman Ryan Bird says the school immediately contacted police and the girl's parents when the student arrived at school.

Toronto police say no physical injuries were reported in the incident.

In a tweet, they described the suspect as Asian, in their 20s, with a medium build, black hair and a moustache. He wore glasses, a black hoodie and black pants.

Arrogante says the incident isn't currently being treated as a hate crime, but investigators are not ruling out the possibility.

Bird said the school board is offering supports to the affected student and her family.

"We are shocked to learn of this assault and we will be working closely with police to offer any assistance that we can,'' he said.

