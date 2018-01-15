All Sections
    01/15/2018 13:43 EST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Jordan Evan Bloom Charged For Selling Billions Of Pieces Of Personal Data: RCMP

    He's accused of selling stolen identities through the website Leakedsource.com.

    • Canadian Press
    Bill Hinton via Getty Images
    Close-up adult hand typing on laptop

    OTTAWA — An Ontario man who allegedly peddled information from an online database containing 1.5 billion usernames and passwords faces several criminal charges.

    The RCMP accuse Jordan Evan Bloom of Thornhill, Ont., of selling stolen personal identities through the website Leakedsource.com, which had a total of some three billion pieces of data.

    Bloom, 27, is charged with offences including trafficking in identity information, unauthorized use of a computer, mischief with data and possession of property obtained by crime.

    He is alleged to have earned about $247,000 by selling the data.

    The police operation began in 2016 when the RCMP learned the website in question was being hosted by servers located in Quebec.

    The RCMP worked with the Dutch National Police and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation on the case.

    Canadian Press
