    NEWS
    01/15/2018 12:49 EST | Updated 22 minutes ago

    Video From Toronto Gas Station Shows Attempted Arson In Broad Daylight

    A person lit a package or bag on fire and then dropped it underneath a gas pump.

    Toronto police have released video of a person trying to set fire to part of a gas station.

    The incident occurred Saturday afternoon in Scarborough, east of downtown Toronto.

    In surveillance footage, the suspect, who is wearing all black with their face covered, can be seen lighting a package on fire and placing it underneath a gas pump. The person then drops a fuel nozzle next to the bag and runs away.

    Toronto Police Service/YouTube

    Police posted the video online to ask the public's help to try to identify the suspect, who is wanted in an arson investigation.

    They're asking anyone with information to call police at 416-808-4100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), to contact them online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and a message to CRIMES (274637).

