    • NEWS
    01/17/2018 14:56 EST | Updated 1 hour ago

    B.C. Judge Strikes Down Indefinite Solitary Confinement Law

    He said the practice was unconstitutional.

    • Canadian Press

    VANCOUVER — A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has struck down a law that permits federal prisons to put inmates into solitary confinement indefinitely.

    Justice Peter Leask says the practice of isolating prisoners for undefined lengths of time is unconstitutional.

    The British Columbia Civil Liberties Association and the John Howard Society filed the legal challenge in 2015, calling solitary confinement a cruel and inhumane punishment that can lead to severe psychological trauma and suicide.

    Significant risk of harm

    The Crown argued the practice is a reasonable and necessary tool when prisoners pose a threat to others or are at risk of being harmed by the general prison population.

    Leask concluded in his judgment released today that prolonged confinement places all Canadian federal inmates at significant risk of serious psychological harm, including mental pain and suffering, and puts them at increased risk of self-harm and suicide.

    The federal government introduced a bill in June that would set an initial time limit for segregation of 21 days, with a reduction to 15 days once the legislation is law for 18 months.

    The government tried to stop the trial, saying legislation introduced earlier this year would impose a time limit on solitary confinement terms, but the judge allowed the case to proceed.

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:British ColumbiaIndefinite solitary confinementnewsprisonssolitary confinement