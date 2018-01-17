All Sections
    01/17/2018 10:21 EST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Mother Of Allegedly Abandoned Baby Likely Won't Be Charged: Toronto Police

    She's receiving medical care.

    • Canadian Press
    Chris Helgren / Reuters
    Toronto police say the investigation is ongoing.

    Toronto police say they don't believe they'll lay charges against the mother of a newborn baby boy who was allegedly abandoned Tuesday morning outside a commercial building.

    Const. David Hopkinson says the mother is receiving medical care, but declined to provide further details.

    Police say they received a call just before 11 a.m. from someone claiming to be a passerby who found the infant behind a plaza in the city's west end.

    They initially said they received reports that the baby was found naked on the ground outside the building.

    They say a passerby claimed to have put clothing on the boy and brought him to a safe indoor area before calling police.

    Police say the investigation is ongoing.

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:David HopkinsonNewsToronto policeToronto Police serviceToronto police services