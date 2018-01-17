Spring might not be here just yet, but we can at least prep our wardrobe with the season's top trends of 2018.

Florals will be a statement style this spring, but don't be afraid to mix and match patterns. Lavender is the colour that will dominate your wardrobe palette, as well as pastels and colour-blocked hues. And in the accessories department, layered necklaces and stacked rings will continue to be a true obsession.

Read on for a more in-depth look at the top spring style trends for 2018.

1. Ruffles

Ruffled hems are the retro push that's here to stay. To fluff up the look, pair a ruffled trouser — like this Club Monaco Aryah Pant — with a structured blouse to keep your look trendy and avoid looking mismatched. This way, you keep the drama in check.

Shop the look:Club Monaco, $228

2. Floral fetish

Soft, romantic florals are a given this season. From floral printed dresses, like this Poppy Bloom Tie Neck Dress from Loft, to floral purses and shoes, there is no denying that we love our flowered patterns. Ain't no shame in that.

Shop the look: Loft Clothing, $116.71

3. Fringe and faux fur

Fringe pieces are a very common spring staple. From fringe biker jackets to fringe dresses, we can expect to see this style flourish this season. Spring will also see a resurgence of faux fur, given that we're in Canada. That means wool jackets with faux fur details will make their way to the streets in early spring. We can't wait to sport this Le Chateau faux fur coat and pretend we're Beyoncé. Boy, bye.

Shop the look: Le Chateau, $269.95

4. Plaid, please

Plaid and gingham-inspired pieces are popping up everywhere, in both men's and women's collections. It's no longer just a weekend look, but can be styled, quite acceptably, for the office. We'd say it's a staple piece in any wardrobe. This checked blouse from Bench is chic and the small prints are absolutely adorable.

Shop the look: Bench, $69.99

5. Lavender love

This year, lavender will be the colour to sport. The light hue is suited for both men and women, and Pantone even declared ultra violet as the colour of the year. This lavender shirt from Ted Baker is a good example of what's to come. And remember how RiRi rocked the purple highlighter with Fenty? Let it rain lavender!

Shop the look: Ted Baker, $119

6. Animal instincts

This year, animal prints will be a huge influence on accessories. Spring runway shows had accessories that were big, bold and embellished with animal influences. The butterflies at Bottega Veneta and tropical creatures at Marc Jacobs' spring 2018 runway show are proof enough. We suggest checking out this Olivia Burton watch with a 3D embellished bee and floral prints.

Shop the look: Hudson's Bay, $309

7. Layered look

A post shared by OnMode Fashion (@onmodefashion) on Jan 15, 2018 at 10:26am PST

Layering with ultra-thin necklaces is also going to be a huge spring trend. Stars have been loving this style, and you can get the look quite easily. Simply layer your necklaces with fine pieces like this adjustable chain from Alex and Ani. You can experiment with different lengths of fine necklaces and even mix metals, like rose gold and silver, for a more trendy appeal.

Shop the look: Alex and Ani, $58.80

8. Stacked rings and mixed metals

A post shared by RyeMoonCo (@ryemoonco) on Jan 17, 2018 at 8:07am PST

Stacked rings have been a favourite among several celebs. Now two or three rings on one finger is the trend. Mixing metals is also a style statement. You can pair a silver ring with a rose gold piece and stack it with a gemstone band. Pandora has a wide selection of mixed metal rings that you can play with.

Shop the look: Pandora, $75

9. Colour-block craze

Colour blocking is in full force this season as pastels are mixed with other bright shades. This Ann Taylor colour block mock neck top is an example of what you're likely to see this season. From runways to red carpets, multi-hue dresses and accessories are making a bold statement.

Shop the look:Ann Taylor, $58.03

10. Over-the-knee boots

As much as we can't wait for spring, there's bound to be a slight chill in the weather in Canada. That's why over-the-knee boots will continue to trend into early spring. These Nine West boots are chic and a wardrobe essential.

Shop the look: Nine West, $99.99

Also on HuffPost: