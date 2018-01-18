Easy Ways To Encourage Your Child To Practise Their Instrument

Sometimes it can be hard for a child to pick up a book, let alone an instrument, when there are video games and other distractions.

An instrument can be challenging at first, making the child want to give up playing if they haven't mastered a song or even a few chords.

But rather than using threats to motivate your kid, HuffPost Canada parenting expert, Alyson Schafer, says to use encouragement instead.

"You're not going to get any iPad time until you get your lessons done," Schafer suggests parents say to their children to get them to practise their instrument.

Schafer also stresses to be your child's No.1 fan and supporter, not their school principal. This encouragement just might go a long way.