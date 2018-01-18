Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Thank You Cards Are So Sweet

They're the prince and princess of gratitude.

After announcing their engagement in November, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly received thousands of cards congratulating them on their upcoming nuptials.

After sifting through the messages (who are we kidding, they totally had their minions do this), the couple — via their home, Kensington Palace — sent lucky well-wishers thank you cards nearly two months later.

Sent a congrats cards to @KensingtonRoyal and got this lovely response this morning! Thank you #PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarklepic.twitter.com/c7dhtLnRp9 — The Royal Scoop (@theroyalscoopuk) January 6, 2018

The cards, which have been circulating on social media, feature a photo of the couple taken during their engagement announcement, with a thoughtful note on the back.

The message reads, "Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle were incredibly touched that you took the trouble to write as you did in connection to their forthcoming Wedding. It really was most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated. His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle send you their warmest thanks and very best wishes."

One of these lucky recipients included Moortown, U.K. resident Edna Levi, who said she was so "thrilled" with the engagement news that she personally wrote the couple a note of congratulations.

"The [thank you] letter came on a Sunday and when I looked at the front, I thought, 'What is this?' Then I saw it was marked Buckingham Palace and I was absolutely amazed," Levi told The Yorkshire Evening Post.

"I didn't think I would get a reply because they must get hundreds of letters sent so I was thrilled," she continued. "I've never written to the Royal Family before but I like Prince Harry because of the way he looks after charities, he's a nice, normal young man."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement.

The Yorkshire Evening Post noted that although the thank you cards' envelopes have the official Buckingham Palace stamp, the cards themselves were sent from Kensington Palace.

"I wrote, 'Dear Prince, I'm British-born but a member of the Jewish faith and we say Mazel Tov on a happy occasion,'" Levi said of the message she wrote to the couple. "'This is why I am saying it to you and wishing you well and good health.'"

Members of the Royal Family are known to send their fans thank you cards after celebrating special announcements, occasions, or milestones. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, for example, sent well-wishers thank you notes following their sixth wedding anniversary last year.

Lovely Photo-Thank You Card arrived from the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge for their 6th Wedding Anniversary📬📷Lovely image by @ArthurJEdwardspic.twitter.com/QZfVRQjLvR — Paul Ratcliffe (@pdratcliffe) May 4, 2017

As most royal fans know, Harry and Markle will wed on May 19 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. At the time of their engagement announcement, Harry's communications secretary Jason Knauf said, "They will be making sure [the wedding] reflects who they are as a couple."

We'll just be right here, waiting for our invite.

Keep Up With The Royals

Get our weekly email round-up of all things Royal.



Also on HuffPost: