All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    01/18/2018 12:14 EST | Updated 1 hour ago

    P.E.I. Police Officer Reminds You To Eat Food, Not Tide Pods

    Kensington police Const. Robb Hartlen reminds people that a banana and Timbit are safe to eat.

    • Canadian Press
    Kensington Police Service/Facebook

    KENSINGTON, P.E.I. — A P.E.I. police force is taking a light-hearted approach to a strange and dangerous online trend.

    An officer with Kensington police posted a video on its Facebook page describing the dangers of eating laundry detergent pods.

    In the seven-minute video, Const. Robb Hartlen reminds people that a banana and Timbit are safe to eat, but that a Tide pod or Timbit package are not.

    'Feel free to give them an orange'

    Sitting in his police cruiser, Hartlen says people tempted to do the so-called Tide pod challenge should instead bring back other, healthier online trends such as the ALS ice-bucket challenge.

    The latest pod challenge involves people biting into the colourful laundry pods, filming their reactions and posting them online — which has resulted more than 40 hospitalizations in Canada and the U.S. so far this year.

    Hartlen says if someone sees a person about to eat a pod, they should "feel free to give them an orange" instead.

    Also On HuffPost:

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:Kensington Police ServiceNewsRobb Hartlentide pod challengetide pods