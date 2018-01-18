All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • BUSINESS
    01/18/2018 10:31 EST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Toronto Makes Shortlist Of Candidates For Amazon's 2nd Headquarters

    The company plans to invest more than $5 billion into the forthcoming headquarters and hire 50,000 highly paid employees.

    • Canadian Press
    Reyaz Limalia via Getty Images

    Toronto is the only Canadian city on Amazon Inc.'s short list of 20 candidates for a second North American headquarters.

    The e-commerce giant received 238 applications for the opportunity and says narrowing it down to 20 was very tough.

    The other 19 locations it will consider are all in the U.S. and include New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Denver and Nashville.

    Amazon says it plans to choose the location later this year after diving deeper into the proposals from its top cities.

    An Amazon spokesperson says the process taught the company about several new communities across North America that it will consider as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation.

    The company plans to invest more than $5 billion into the forthcoming headquarters and hire 50,000 highly paid employees in the city housing it.

    Also On HuffPost:

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:Amazonamazon headquartersAmazon second headquartersBusiness