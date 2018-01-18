Trudeau Tackles Immigration Questions At Quebec City Town Hall

QUEBEC — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fielded a number of questions on immigration and the need to fight intolerance during a town hall meeting in Quebec City on Thursday night.

The evening began with a question on how to better integrate immigrants into Canadian society and ended with Trudeau delivering an impassioned speech on the need to fight racism.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a town hall meeting on Thursday.

"There is much more we need to do as citizens to create neighbourhoods, a society, a political debate that is more respectful, less anchored in ignorance and insecurity and intolerance," he told the crowd gathered in a high school gymnasium.

"We all have our role to play."

The evening was briefly interrupted by a heckler who unfurled an upside-down Canadian flag with a swastika scrawled across it.

The man yelled incoherent remarks at Trudeau as he was escorted from the room.

A heckler screams at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a town hall meeting on Thursday.

The evening event was the latest in a series of town hall-style public meetings being held across the country.

Trudeau has faced tough questions along with the occasional heckler during the first of the public forums, which were held in Nova Scotia and Ontario.

Earlier on Thursday, Trudeau met with Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume at city hall and spoke to local radio stations.

Trudeau has said the question-and-answer sessions give him more time to explain his policies than he'd typically have when speaking to the media or during question period.​​​​​​