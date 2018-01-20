A British news channel says it's consulting security specialists because one of its presenters has been the target of threats following an interview with controversial Canadian professor Jordan Peterson.

Channel 4 news editor Ben de Pear said on Twitter that journalist Cathy Newman has been the subject of "vicious misogynistic abuse, nastiness, and threat" following the conversation, which he says is "an unacceptable response to a robust and engaging debate."

1/2 Our @Channel4News onscreen journalists expect to be held to account for their journalism but the level of vicious misogynistic abuse, nastiness, and threat to @cathynewman is an unacceptable response to a robust and engaging debate with @jordanbpeterson. — Ben de Pear (@bendepear) January 19, 2018

Such is the scale of threat we @Channel4News are having to get security specialists in to carry out an analysis. I will not hesitate to get the police involved if necessary. What a terrible indictment of the times we live in. — Ben de Pear (@bendepear) January 19, 2018

Peterson, a professor at the University of Toronto, is best known for refusing to use gender-neutral pronouns for transgender and non-binary people who request them.

The conversation between Newman and Peterson has been viewed more than two million times since it was posted to YouTube on Tuesday.

In the occasionally adversarial interview, Newman challenges Peterson as he suggests that men and women are fundamentally different.

A quick search shows 505 comments calling Cathy a "b****" for how she conducted a single interview. Does that count as critical analysis? https://t.co/6eiBi48O4Z — Mike Deri Smith (@mikederismith) January 18, 2018

After de Pear announced that Newman had been the target of abuse, Peterson took to Twitter to tell his 300,000 followers not to threaten Newman.

"If you're threatening her, stop. Try to be civilized in your criticism. It was words. Words, people, words. Remember those?" he wrote.

If you're threatening her, stop. Try to be civilized in your criticism. It was words. Words, people, words. Remember those? "C4 calls in security experts after presenter suffers online abuse." https://t.co/z4UAVOSYuO — Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 19, 2018

In the segment, he expressed the view that while it would be ideal to allow the genders equal opportunity, women are likely to shy away from careers in the engineering whereas men would steer clear of nursing.

Asked whether gender equality is desirable, Peterson said "if it means equality of outcome, then almost certainly it's undesirable."

Peterson cited Newman as an example of a successful woman, but attributed that success in part to her being "disagreeable".

Agreeability, he argued, has played a role in preventing the majority of women from attaining the same career heights as many men.

According to @jordanbpeterson I'm disagreeable, and therefore quite possibly a man. I think he meant that as a compliment. Watch my interview with the controversial professor on @Channel4News shortly or the full version below. https://t.co/SGP2cStmtG?amp=1 — Cathy Newman (@cathynewman) January 16, 2018

In addition to the reported threats, Peterson's followers suggested that Newman was "putting words in his mouth".

Neither Peterson nor Newman immediately responded to interview requests, but the latter said on Twitter that she doesn't plan on suing anyone.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my bout with @jordanbpeterson as did 100s of 1000s of our viewers. Viva feminism, viva free speech," she wrote.

Always grateful for advice from @DouglasKMurray but I won't be suing or taking out a super-injunction. I thoroughly enjoyed my bout with @jordanbpeterson as did 100s of 1000s of our viewers. Viva feminism, viva free speech. Stay tuned Douglas. — Cathy Newman (@cathynewman) January 17, 2018

Also on HuffPost: