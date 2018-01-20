Dozens of communities across Canada are hosting women's marches today, a year after the historic rallies that coincided with Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president.

At least 38 communities across Canada are hosting marches, rallies or other events on the one-year anniversary of Trump's inauguration. That's even more than the original 30 or so events that were held last year.

In Toronto, the "Defining Our Future" women's march planned to bring together marginalized communities in the city to discuss its future. Speakers include Indigenous activists, members of the LGBTQ community and refugees.

"As we gather on the anniversary of a historical moment in time - that saw millions of people come together for the Women's March to say no to hate and yes to justice – we must march on and help build the city and world we dream of," the Facebook page for the march says.

Marches are also happening in other cities, big and small, from Montreal and Ottawa to Kitchener and Regina.

Liane Tessier speaks about her decade long personal struggle with @hfxgov to have a safe work place #WomensMarchHalifax#Harassment#stopbullyingpic.twitter.com/0Sh8FOnReK — Equal Voice NS (@EqualVoiceNS) January 20, 2018

The pink hats with cat ears that became so famous last year also made a comeback at many of the marches. Many participants also wore red scarves in solidarity with missing and murdered Indigenous women.

I'm seeing a decent number of men in the growing crowd so far, some of them with signs like this guy's #WomensMarch2018#womensmarchTOpic.twitter.com/TmbiAMBolv — Sarah Boesveld (@sarahboesveld) January 20, 2018

Sara Bingham of Women's March Canada says the many planned events are just one sign of the momentum that believers in the cause are feeling.

"It's incredibly positive and optimistic and exciting," Bingham said of the mood among local organizers. "They're mystified and amazed that they can affect change in such a quick way."

Organizers say this sense of momentum is something they could not have predicted at last year's marches..

Focusing on the future

At that time, more than half a million women converged on the U.S. capital to protest Trump, whose remarks about women included boasts about sexual assault on a leaked recording. Solidarity marches took place all around the world, including cities in Canada.

Participants in the original marches say their fears about the incoming administration have materialized, but the cause they marched for may be further ahead than it was a year ago.

Activists point to the "Me Too" movement as one example of the way women's voices are being heard.

Marches this weekend both in Canada and abroad are focused on the future.

In the U.S., organizers of the major march have their sights set on upcoming elections.

Rather than returning to Washington, American activists are holding a "Power to the Polls" rally in Las Vegas, Nev., on Sunday, launching a voter registration tour with the message that the next step is all about votes.

They say they're looking ahead to the 2018 midterm elections, hoping to propel more progressive candidates into public office.

Canada has inequalities too

Bingham said that though Canada's political landscape is less overtly contentious, there is no lack of inequities to speak out against.

She said women's marches around the world are adopting a model dubbed H.E.R.S., which stands for Health, Economic security, Representation, and Safety. Those guiding principles, she said, make it possible for more communities to mobilize around important issues.

For Frances Olimpo of Toronto, that issue became the welfare of refugees. The 36-year-old attended the Women's March on Washington last year fuelled by anger at Trump's election, but returned home with a different focus.

The route she walked with the hundreds of thousands of men and women on the streets that day was lined with supportive strangers, including children offering lemonade to out-of-town visitors and Washington residents throwing their doors open in solidarity.

She said those sights stayed with her throughout the year and motivated her to find ways to keep up her activism.

"If anything, it inspired me to do more for my community here in Canada," she said.

Bingham said she and thousands of others across the country are committed to the women's movement and foresee long-term gain for their shorter-term pain.

"Activism turns into a movement," she said. "And that, in effect, causes changes systemically."

With files from Sima Shakeri

