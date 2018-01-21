All Sections
    01/21/2018 14:21 EST | Updated 8 hours ago

    B.C. Power Outages Affect Thousands After Wind Storm

    Winds were expected to reach 80 km/h.

    • Canadian Press
    BC Hydro
    A BC Hydro map shows power outages on Jan. 21, 2018. A wind storm has knocked over trees, damaging hydro poles and wires across southern parts of the province.

    VANCOUVER — Thousands of customers are without power along B.C.'s South Coast as a wind storm batters the region.

    BC Hydro says crews are working to restore electricity to the 65,000 customers that woke up to outages Sunday.

    High winds downed trees, causing damage to poles and wires across the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island.

    DriveBC says parts of Highway 101 near Powell River are closed because of downed trees and powerlines on the road.

    Environment Canada has issued wind warnings, with gusts expected to reach speeds of 80 kilometres per hour.

    Winds are expected to ease later in the day.

