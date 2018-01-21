VANCOUVER — Thousands of customers are without power along B.C.'s South Coast as a wind storm batters the region.

BC Hydro says crews are working to restore electricity to the 65,000 customers that woke up to outages Sunday.

High winds downed trees, causing damage to poles and wires across the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island.

#bcstorm still going strong. Peak wind still close to 50 kts & high tide. Sure glad tides aren't a metre higher like they would have been 3 weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/PGjkmeYTDo — Pat Wong (@PatWong3) January 21, 2018

DriveBC says parts of Highway 101 near Powell River are closed because of downed trees and powerlines on the road.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings, with gusts expected to reach speeds of 80 kilometres per hour.

Winds are expected to ease later in the day.

