Canadian "Game of Thrones" fans, rejoice! You'll soon be able to binge-watch your favourite show.

CraveTV announced Monday it would be adding the first three seasons of the widely popular HBO show to its lineup.

Seasons 1-3 of "Game of Thrones" will begin streaming Feb. 16, and seasons 4 and 5 will be added shortly thereafter, according to a press release. The remaining three seasons will be added over the rest of 2018.

Presently, the only way to legally stream "Game of Thrones" is to pay for a cable subscription and for The Movie Network, which gives access to TMN Go for streaming.

"We're thrilled to introduce GAME OF THRONES and even more premium content to CraveTV subscribers, joining our already robust offering of genre-defining television," Bell Media president of distribution and pay Tracey Pearce said in the release.

Also coming to CraveTV in February are Lena Dunham's comedy "Girls" and the Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated series "The Young Pope."

