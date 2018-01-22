All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    01/22/2018 15:39 EST | Updated 5 hours ago

    Kingston Resident Comes Home, Finds Naked Stranger Lounging In Bathtub

    The woman is facing charges.

    • Canadian Press

    KINGSTON, Ont. — Police say a woman is facing charges after she was found lounging naked in a stranger's bathtub in Kingston, Ont.

    They say that when the complainant arrived home on Sunday evening, she found the nude woman in the unfilled tub.

    Investigators say the accused tried to convince the resident that she was her new roommate.

    The woman was still in the tub when officers arrived at the scene.

    They say the 42-year-old Kingston woman is charged with being in a dwelling unit unlawfully and two counts of breaching her probation.

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:bathtubkingstonnaked womanNewsOntario