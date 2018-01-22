Kingston Resident Comes Home, Finds Naked Stranger Lounging In Bathtub

KINGSTON, Ont. — Police say a woman is facing charges after she was found lounging naked in a stranger's bathtub in Kingston, Ont.

They say that when the complainant arrived home on Sunday evening, she found the nude woman in the unfilled tub.

Investigators say the accused tried to convince the resident that she was her new roommate.

The woman was still in the tub when officers arrived at the scene.

They say the 42-year-old Kingston woman is charged with being in a dwelling unit unlawfully and two counts of breaching her probation.