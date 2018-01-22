All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • BUSINESS
    01/22/2018 12:08 EST | Updated 47 minutes ago

    Rogers Media Ends Partnership With Vice Canada

    The joint venture resulted in over 130 hours of original Canadian programming, Vice Canada's president says.

    • Canadian Press
    THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
    Vice co-founder and CEO Shane Smith (right) gestures as Rogers Communications President and CEO Guy Laurence laughs during an announcement in Toronto on Oct. 30, 2014.

    TORONTO — Rogers Media and Vice Canada have announced the end of their three-year-old partnership, with TV channel Viceland slated to cease broadcasting on Rogers cable as of March 31 and Rogers giving up its interest in Vice Studio Canada.

    Rogers says it is evolving its Canadian content strategy and will redirect future funding to initiatives that "better align" with its portfolio and brands, adding it wants to explore opportunities that appeal to a broad audience.

    130 hours of Canadian programming

    Vice Canada president Ryan Archibald says in a statement that unspecified new partnerships will be announced soon, adding the company's priority is to see Viceland content continue to reach Canadian audiences.

    He says the Rogers joint venture resulted in over 130 hours of original Canadian programming since it was announced in October 2014, with Viceland launched in February 2016.

    Vice Canada says it now has full ownership of the content library and the Toronto studio and plans to continue to build that business.

    Earlier On HuffPost:

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:BusinessMediarogers MediaRyan ArchibaldVice CanadaVice mediavice studio canadaViceland