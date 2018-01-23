Didn't get what you really wanted for Christmas? Well, Valentine's Day is coming up, and we've got a few ideas for presents to get for yourself — or to share with a special someone.

If you haven't been in an adult store in a while, you'll be pleasantly surprised at the way the market has expanded in recent years. Now you can find a variety of products for all kinds of bodies and their couplings from manufacturers and retailers who respect the variety of ways humans identify.

We've put together a collection of 15 great options at a variety of price points. These are all available in Canadian dollars from Come As You Are or Venus Envy, two retailers who are feminist and respectful of all different orientations and gender expressions.

1. Sliquid H20

First of all, you'll want to get a quality lube. This water-based lubricant comes in several different formulas, but this is their original. It's water-based, which makes it safe for a variety of toys and anybody who's sensitive to silicone.

Price: $22.00

Get it here.

2. Leatherbeaten Floggerella

Interested in getting into sensation play? This light flog is a great starting point, but still fun for those with a bit more experience. And it comes in five fun colours!

Price: $19.95

Get it here.

3. Liberator Jaz

Sometimes a little bit of assistance can open up a world of sexual possibilities. That's what Liberator's products are for — and Jaz is an inexpensive option for trying that out. This portable product provides cushioning and takes the strain off your back when you're having sex.

Price: $79

Get it here.

4. Vibratex Magic Wand

This one is a classic — it was originally called the Hitachi Magic Wand — but it has endured for a reason. The review at Oh Joy Sex Toy will give you the basics, but just know that this is an affordable toy with fun options for mixing things up, solo or otherwise.

Price: $70

Get it here.

5. Jimmyjane Form 2

It looks like a cute abstract bunny, but it's actually a dual-head vibrator — each ear has its own independent motor. Play around with the different parts of the toy to find the different sensations.

Price: $179.95

Get it here.

6. Tenga Egg

Not sure if you'd like a penile sleeve? Tenga Eggs are a great way to give them a try at a low cost. You can use these solo or with a partner, and they're ideal for travel.

Price: $9.95

Get it here.

7. Buck Angel FTM Stroker

Designed specifically by and for trans men, this toy is made for solo or partner use and made with cyber skin.

Price: $32

Get it here.

8. Tantus Severin

This anal plug comes in three different sizes, all ridged for various levels of comfort and experience. The small is a good starting point for experimentation.

Price: $49.95+

Get it here.

9. Pelvic Therapies V Wand

This versatile acrylic toy can be used with kegel exercises, but also functions just fine as a g-spot or prostate stimulator. Something for everyone!

Price: $73

Get it here.

10. Calextics Silver Bullet

An affordable toy, a bullet vibrator is a great beginner option for those who aren't sure where to start experimenting. This one runs on batteries, and has a dial to change the vibration.

Price: $14.95

Get it here.

11. Doc J Helping Head

This inexpensive short sleeve is a great "helper" for oral sex or masturbation, but it also works well for smaller genitals — for example, for trans men.

Price: $8

Get it here.

12. Bandit by Vixen

For people looking for a realistic dildo, this one by Vixen Creations comes highly recommended — it made the 2017 best-of list at Oh Joy Sex Toy.

Price: $149.95

Get it here.

13. Lelo Loki

Lelo is known for its sleek and well-designed toys, and this high-strength prostate massager is no exception. It can also be used a variety of other ways, as can many vibrators.

Price: $218

Get it here.

14. Vibratex Rabbit Habit Original Deluxe

First made famous on "Sex and the City," this now-classic vibrator has new updates including easier cleaning and a rotating shaft.

Price: $99.95

Get it here.

15. Satisfyer Pro Penguin

One of a growing segment of clitoral-stimulation toys, this version's hand-held suction has 11 different modes. Bonus: the toy is waterproof and USB rechargeable.

Price: $72

Get it here.

