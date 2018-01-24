All Sections
    NEWS
    01/24/2018 18:33 EST

    Another RCMP Doctor Has Been Accused Of Sexual Assault

    Toronto police are investigating the latest allegations.

    • Canadian Press
    Valerie Zink/Reuters
    Royal Canadian Mounted Police cadets are shown at a graduation ceremony in Regina on June 5, 2017.

    Toronto police say they are investigating sexual assault allegations against a doctor who used to practise in the RCMP's Ontario division.

    Police say they were notified by RCMP in the last week of what they describe as historical abuse allegations.

    Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says no charges have been laid so far and investigators don't believe there is a threat to public safety.

    Neither police nor RCMP have identified the doctor.

    RCMP say they encourage anyone with information to come forward and note that support is available to any employees who need it.

    The investigation comes on the heels of a similar probe in Halifax involving a doctor accused of sexually assaulting RCMP recruits and members.

    Police there say more than 20 women and men have come forward to say they'd been sexually assaulted by the RCMP doctor between 1981 and 2003.

    The RCMP has said the complainants in the Nova Scotia case were either applicants looking to join the force or serving members who were receiving treatment at the clinic.

