    • NEWS
    01/24/2018 12:45 EST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Fond Du Lac Plane Crash Passengers File Class-Action Lawsuit

    The plaintiffs include six passengers who were on board the flight when it went down near the Fond du Lac airstrip shortly after taking off.

    • Canadian Press
    THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Transportation Safety Board of Canada
    The wreckage of an aircraft is seen near Fond du Lac, Sask. on Dec. 14, 2017 in a handout photo.

    FOND DU LAC, Sask. — A class-action lawsuit has been filed over a plane crash in a remote community in northern Saskatchewan.

    The claim against West Wind Aviation and Athabasca Basin Development, the airline's majority shareholder, alleges that their acts or omissions caused harm to people on the plane.

    The plaintiffs include six passengers who were on board the flight when it went down near the Fond du Lac airstrip shortly after taking off on Dec. 13.

    Everyone on board escaped the wreckage, but seven people were seriously injured.

    One 19-year old man, Arson Fern Jr., later died in hospital from his injuries.

    Fern and his parents, Arson Fern Sr. and Janey Fern, are among the six people listed in the lawsuit.

    None of the allegations has been proven in court, and West Wind Aviation has not yet responded to the claim.

